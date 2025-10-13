 Top
Home » World

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics

World
DC Correspondent
13 Oct 2025 3:32 PM IST

Royal Swedish Academy honors trio for groundbreaking work on innovation-driven growth, with Mokyr recognized for identifying prerequisites for technological progress and Aghion and Howitt for their theory of creative destruction.

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics
x
Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2025 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt “for having explained innovation-driven economic growth” with one half to Mokyr “for having identified the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress” and the other half jointly to Aghion and Howitt “for the theory of sustained growth through creative destruction.”


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nobel prize 
Sweden 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X