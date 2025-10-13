 Top
Jihadism And Anti-Semitism Have Failed: Trump Tells Israeli Lawmakers

13 Oct 2025 5:48 PM IST

"Together we've shown that peace is not just a hope that we can dream about, it's a reality we can build upon day by day, person by person, and nation by nation," he said

US President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem on October 13. (AFP)

JERUSALEM: US President Donald Trump told Israel's parliament on Monday that the forces of "jihadism and antisemitism" have failed, as he celebrated the ceasefire he helped to broker in Gaza.

"Together we've shown that peace is not just a hope that we can dream about, it's a reality we can build upon day by day, person by person, and nation by nation," he said.

"It should now be clear to everyone throughout the region that decades of fomenting terrorism and extremism, jihadism and antisemitism have not worked. They haven't worked. They've been a disaster."

The US president said on Monday the Palestinian people should choose to turn away from "terror and violence" as he hailed the recently minted ceasefire in Gaza in an address to Israel's parliament.

"And the choice for Palestinians could not be more clear," he said. "This is their chance to turn forever from the path of terror and violence."

