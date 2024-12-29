Jeju Air Crash in South Korea: 179 Dead, Only Two Survive

A Jeju Air flight carrying 181 passengers from Bangkok to Muan International Airport tragically crashed on Sunday, killing 179 people. Only two passengers survived the horrific accident, which authorities believe was caused by a combination of bird strikes and adverse weather conditions.

The crash occurred as the plane attempted to land at the airport. Video footage showed the aircraft landing on its belly, skidding off the runway, and slamming into a barrier. Moments later, the plane erupted into flames, leaving it almost completely destroyed. Fire officials reported that the force of the impact threw passengers from the aircraft, further exacerbating the devastation.

Emergency responders worked tirelessly at the scene, but the scale of destruction left little room for hope. The two survivors, whose identities have not been disclosed, were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

South Korean aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the crash, focusing on preliminary reports of a bird strike and harsh weather conditions during the landing. Experts believe the bird strike may have caused engine failure, while strong crosswinds likely complicated the landing process.

Families of the victims gathered at the airport, overwhelmed with grief as they awaited updates. Jeju Air has expressed its condolences, pledging full cooperation with the investigation and support for the affected families.

This tragic accident marks one of the deadliest aviation disasters in South Korea’s history. Officials have vowed to conduct a thorough probe to determine the exact cause of the crash and prevent similar incidents in the future.