A 32-year-old Japanese woman has gone viral worldwide after holding a symbolic wedding ceremony with an AI partner she built using ChatGPT. The woman, identified as Kano, created an AI persona named Klaus, customising his voice, appearance, and personality through the chatbot.

According to reports, Kano developed a deep emotional bond with the AI following the end of a long-term relationship. She said the digital companion offered her comfort, emotional support, and understanding at a time when she felt most vulnerable. Over time, she began considering the AI her “ideal partner.” In one of their conversations, the AI proposed, and Kano chose to formalise the relationship through a non-legal ceremony.

The wedding took place in Okayama City, where Kano used augmented reality glasses to visualise Klaus standing beside her as vows were exchanged. Her parents, initially skeptical of the concept, eventually attended the ceremony.

The unusual union has sparked intense debate across social media and tech circles. While some described it as a touching reflection of loneliness in the digital age, others saw it as a sign of how AI is reshaping the nature of companionship. Experts say the incident highlights a growing global trend of people forming emotional attachments to digital companions, even though such relationships have no legal standing.

Kano acknowledged that the marriage is symbolic and expressed uncertainty about the future, noting the challenges of maintaining a relationship with an AI system that continues to evolve and change over time.