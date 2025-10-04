Toyoake, a central Japanese town in Aichi Prefecture, has proposed limiting smartphone use for its 69,000 residents to just two hours a day, igniting a debate on device addiction and screen-time management.

The proposal, believed to be the first of its kind in Japan, is currently under discussion by local lawmakers after being submitted by the Toyoake municipal government earlier this week.

Toyoake’s mayor clarified that the rule would only apply outside of work and study hours and would not be strictly enforced. The measure is intended to “encourage” residents to better manage their smartphone usage rather than impose mandatory restrictions.

If approved by lawmakers in October, the guideline will be voluntary, with no penalties for those exceeding the suggested two-hour limit, aiming to promote healthier digital habits in the community.