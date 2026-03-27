Japan Confirms Plan to Boost Coal-fired Power to Ease Energy Crunch

Japan's government plans to temporarily lift restrictions on coal-fired power plants as it seeks to ease an energy crunch caused by the Middle East war, an official said on Friday.

Japanese media, including Jiji Press, had earlier reported the industry ministry would announce the proposal on Friday, citing unnamed sources. "The reported fact is true" and the plan would be presented at an expert panel meeting "to start at 11 am (0200 GMT)," Takahide Soeda, an industry ministry official, told AFP.



