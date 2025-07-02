 Top
Home » World

Japan Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing

World
DC Correspondent
2 July 2025 12:03 PM IST

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 operated by Spring Airlines Japan under flight number JL8696 (IJ004), was carrying 191 passengers and crew when the incident occurred.

Japan Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing
x
The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 operated by Spring Airlines Japan under flight number JL8696 (IJ004), was carrying 191 passengers and crew when the incident occurred.

Osaka: A Japan Airlines flight from Shanghai to Tokyo made an emergency landing at Kansai International Airport on Monday night following a sudden cabin depressurization alert. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 operated by Spring Airlines Japan under flight number JL8696 (IJ004), was carrying 191 passengers and crew when the incident occurred. Approximately one hour after departure from Shanghai Pudong Airport, the crew initiated an emergency descent from cruising altitude after cabin pressure sensors triggered an alert. Oxygen masks were deployed automatically.

Passengers described a terrifying experience, with some fearing for their lives as the plane dropped nearly 26,000 feet in under ten minutes. “My body is still here, but my soul hasn’t caught up,” one passenger said. Some reportedly wrote farewell notes during the descent.

The flight was diverted to Kansai International Airport in Osaka, where it landed safely around 8:50 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism confirmed a malfunction in the aircraft's pressurization system and has launched an investigation. The airline provided compensation, hotel accommodations, and rescheduling assistance for affected passengers.
Spring Airlines Japan, a low-cost subsidiary of JAL, has since canceled several flights for maintenance checks and operational adjustments.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
japan 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X