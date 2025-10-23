Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) claimed that India will significantly reduce Russian oil imports by year-end, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance.

President Trump also said that the process of phasing out Russian oil imports will be 'gradual, claiming that India will bring it "down to almost nothing" by the end of the year.

"India, as you know, told me that they would stop. It is a process; you can't just stop it. But by the end of the year, they will be down to almost nothing. That's a big thing, that is almost 40 per cent of the oil. India has been great. Spoke to Prime Minister Modi yesterday and they have been absolutely great," President Trump said during an interaction with press persons in the White House, while hosting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

However, India denies any agreement, emphasising its priority to safeguard consumer interests. The country's energy policy prioritises stable prices and secure supplies. Trump had imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, urging New Delhi to diversify energy sources.

Earlier on Monday, continuing his criticism of India's purchase of Russian oil, US President Donald Trump said that New Delhi would continue to pay tariffs until it halts its imports from Moscow.

Trump, during his press gaggle on Air Force One, was asked about India's denial of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call with him.

"Well then, they're going to just keep paying a lot of tariffs if they said that, but I don't believe they said that. No, I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing," he said.

Trump added, "But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that."

The Ministry of External Affairs earlier said that no phone call took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump the previous day.

When asked about Trump's claim that India would stop buying Russian Oil, the Spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the two leaders had no phone call on Wednesday.

"On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump. I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders," he said.

Jaiswal stated that the two leaders spoke on October 9, during which Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan.

Meanwhile, Trump acknowledged China's complex relationship with Russia, attributing it to past US policies.

"China is a little bit different. A little bit different relationship they had with Russia. It was never good, but because of Biden and Obama, they got forced together; they never should have been forced together, but by nature, they can't be friendly. I hope they are friendly, frankly. You should not have forced China and Russia together. Biden did that, and Obama did that. They forced them together because of energy, oil"

Talking about his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US president said he will "probably" talk about Russian imports with his Chinese counterpart, but his primary focus would be on how to end the war with Russia and Ukraine.

"I will probably be talking about it. What I will really be talking about is how we would end the war with Russia and Ukraine, whether through energy, oil or anything else. I think he (Xi Jinping) is going to be very receptive. I think he would like to see the war end," Trump said.

President Trump further said that he is hopeful that the Chinese President can have a "big influence" on Putin to urge him to a ceasefire.

"I think he will have a big influence on Putin. I think he can have a big influence on a lot of people. He is a respected man, a very strong leader, very big country, I think he can have a big influence," Trump added.