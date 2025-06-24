 Top
Israel's Skies Closed to Planes Until Further Notice: Israel Airports Authority

DC Correspondent
24 Jun 2025 10:40 AM IST

Renewed Iranian barrages halt all passenger and emergency flights over Israel

The Israel Airports Authority has shut the country's airspace to all flights, including emergencies, following fresh attacks from Iran.

The Israel Airport Authority said barrages from Iran forced them to close the country's skies to all passenger planes that were expected to land and depart on Tuesday, including emergency flights.

Some flights were forced to circle over the Mediterranean Sea, according to Israeli media. Israel's airports have been closed since the war with Iran began, but a handful of emergency flights had started arriving and departing over the past few days.


( Source : AP )
