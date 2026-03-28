Israeli Strike Kills 3 Journalists in Southern Lebanon

Beirut: An Israeli strike killed three journalists Saturday in south Lebanon, including a well-known reporter for Hezbollah's Al Manar network, with Lebanese authorities denouncing the attack as a "war crime".

The Israeli military confirmed killing Al Manar correspondent Ali Shoeib, accusing him of having "operated within the Hezbollah terrorist organisation under the guise of a journalist".

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Tehran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader in the opening salvo of the US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.

Israel has responded with large-scale airstrikes across Lebanon and a ground offensive in the south, with Lebanese authorities reporting at least 1,189 people killed since the hostilities broke out.

At least 46 rescuers and five medical staff in Lebanon have been killed in the war, according to the health minister.

A Lebanese military source told AFP earlier on Saturday that Ali Shoeib of Hezbollah's Al Manar channel and Fatima Ftouni of Al Mayadeen, seen as close to the Iran-backed movement, were killed in Jezzine, alongside Ftouni's brother, a cameraman.

Al Mayadeen and Al Manar confirmed the deaths of their journalists.

Shoeib was one of Al Manar's most prominent war correspondents, having covered Israeli attacks on Lebanon for decades.

In a statement, the Israeli military said it had targeted Shoeib, alleging that he "operated within the Hezbollah terrorist organisation under the guise of a journalist for the Al Manar network, while operating systematically to expose the locations of IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon and along the border".

Blatant crime

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the killings, calling them "a blatant crime that violates all the norms and treaties under which journalists enjoy international protection in wars".

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the targeting of journalists was "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law", while Information Minister Paul Morcos deemed the actions to be "classified as war crimes".

A strike on central Beirut earlier this month killed Mohammad Sherri, Al Manar's political programmes director.

Several journalists were also killed and wounded during the previous round of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in 2023 and 2024.

At least five journalists were killed in Israeli strikes in the south in that conflict, including a correspondent for Al-Mayadeen TV and a cameraman for Al-Manar.

In October 2023, Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed and six others wounded, including AFP journalists Dylan Collins and Christina Assi while covering the conflict near the Israeli border.

An independent AFP investigation concluded that two Israeli 120mm tank shells were fired from the Jordeikh area inside Israel.

Strikes on south

Israel launched a new series of raids on southern Lebanon on Saturday, killing nine paramedics according to Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine.

The minister said the nine medics included four from Hezbollah's Islamic Health Committee who were targeted by Israeli strikes while carrying out rescue missions, and five from the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement's Risala Scouts, who were also on duty.

Since the start of the war, the Health Ministry has documented the deaths of 46 paramedics and five other healthcare workers in Lebanon due to Israeli strikes, the minister said.

The Lebanese army mourned the death of one of its soldiers, killed in an Israeli airstrike in the town of Deir Zahrani. A military source told AFP that the soldier was not on duty.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported "a series of strikes" at dawn on southern towns and villages, and on the city of Nabatiyeh, hitting "residential and commercial buildings and a fuel station".

The Israeli military said Saturday morning that it was continuing "to strike Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure."

Hezbollah, for its part, said in separate statements that it had targeted gatherings of Israeli forces in Debel, a predominantly Christian border town where some residents remain despite the fighting.

The NNA said a man and his son were killed nearby after Israeli gunfire hit their "civilian car".

Israeli forces have been pushing into areas near the border, and officials have announced plans to establish a buffer zone up to the Litani River, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of Israel.