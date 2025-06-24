Israeli Military Warns Public Missiles Launched From Iran
The launch came after 4 am local time Tehran, the time Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would halt fire if Israel ended airstrikes
Jerusalem: Israel's military warned its public Tuesday that Iran launched missiles towards it, even as a proposed ceasefire hung in the air.
It's unclear what the detected missile launch would do for that timeline.
( Source : AP )
