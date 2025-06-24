 Top
Israeli Military Warns Public Missiles Launched From Iran

24 Jun 2025 8:18 AM IST

The launch came after 4 am local time Tehran, the time Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would halt fire if Israel ended airstrikes

Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on June 21, 2025.
Jerusalem: Israel's military warned its public Tuesday that Iran launched missiles towards it, even as a proposed ceasefire hung in the air.
The launch came after 4 am local time Tehran, the time Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would halt fire if Israel ended airstrikes.
It's unclear what the detected missile launch would do for that timeline.
