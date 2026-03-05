 Top
Israeli Airstrike Reportedly Kills Hamas Official, Says Lebanese Media

5 March 2026 11:27 AM IST

This targeted killing marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict, reflecting heightened military actions in the region.

A photograph shows the destroyed offices of the Jamaa Islamiya, an Islamist group allied with Hamas and Hezbollah, after it was targeted by an Israeli airstrike the previous day in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Sidon on March 4, 2026. (Photo by Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP)

Beirut: Lebanese state media said an Israeli strike killed a Hamas official on Thursday, the first reported targeted killing of a member of the Palestinian militant group since US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered regional war.

Wassim Atallah al-Ali and his wife were killed when an "enemy drone targeted their home" in Beddawi, a Palestinian refugee camp near Tripoli, in a pre-dawn strike, the National News Agency (NNA) reported, describing the man as a senior Hamas official.


( Source : AFP )
