Israeli Airstrike Reportedly Kills Hamas Official, Says Lebanese Media
This targeted killing marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict, reflecting heightened military actions in the region.
Beirut: Lebanese state media said an Israeli strike killed a Hamas official on Thursday, the first reported targeted killing of a member of the Palestinian militant group since US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered regional war.
Wassim Atallah al-Ali and his wife were killed when an "enemy drone targeted their home" in Beddawi, a Palestinian refugee camp near Tripoli, in a pre-dawn strike, the National News Agency (NNA) reported, describing the man as a senior Hamas official.
( Source : AFP )
