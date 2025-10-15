Israel To Halve Aid Into Gaza Over Slow Return Of Dead Hostages, A Test For Fragile Ceasefire

TEL AVIV, Israel : The fragile ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war was tested Tuesday as the slower-than-hoped return of deceased hostages from Gaza prompted an Israeli military agency to declare a “violation” of the truce agreement that it would respond to by halving the number of trucks allowed to bring humanitarian aid into the devastated territory.

The United Nations' humanitarian office in Gaza received word of the cuts from the Israeli military agency in charge of transferring aid to the territory, according to spokesperson Olga Cherevko. U.S. officials and international aid groups were also notified, according to three AP sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. The Israeli government did not immediately comment.

A day earlier, Israelis celebrated the return of the last 20 living hostages in Gaza and Palestinians rejoiced at Israel's release of some 2,000 prisoners and detainees as part of the ceasefire's first phase.

But now attention in Israel has turned to when Hamas will return all the bodies of hostages who died in captivity. While Israeli officials had understood there could be some delay in the recovery effort, the families of hostages and their supporters expressed dismay that only four of the 28 bodies were returned on Monday.

The Hostages Family Forum, a grassroots organization representing many of the hostage families, called it a “blatant violation of the agreement by Hamas.” The top official in Israel coordinating the return of hostages and the missing, Gal Hirsch, told the families in a note that pressure was being applied on Hamas through international mediators to expedite the process. A copy of the note was seen by The Associated Press and its authenticity was confirmed by someone with knowledge of the statement.

Cherevko said the U.N. continues to encourage all sides "to adhere to the agreements that have been set out in the ceasefire parameters.”

“We certainly very much hope that the bodies of the hostages are handed over and that the ceasefire continues to be implemented,” Cherevko said during a virtual news briefing.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concern in a social media post that too few of the dead hostages have been returned to Israel. He made no mention in his post of Israel halving the flow of aid into the territory.

In Gaza, the Health Ministry said Tuesday that the bodies of three people killed by the Israeli military in the northern part of the territory were taken to Al Ahli hospital. The Israeli military said troops there had “opened fire to remove the threat” of several people approaching them and not complying with orders to stop. It didn’t immediately comment on any casualties.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israeli forces pulled back to where they were in August, before launching their latest offensive on the Gaza City. The pullback leaves a number of hard-hit Palestinian neighborhoods under Israeli control, and Israel has warned residents not to try to return to homes there.

Dismay over the release of only four deceased hostages from Gaza On Tuesday, the Israeli military identified two of the dead hostages returned from Gaza a day earlier — Guy Illouz from Israel, and Bipin Joshi , a student from Nepal. A third dead hostage, Yossi Sharabi, was identified by Be'eri Kibbutz, from where he was taken.

All three were abducted by Hamas-led militants during their Oct. 7, 2023, attack that ignited the war. Illouz was abducted from a music festival and Joshi from a bomb shelter.

Israel said Illouz died of his wounds while being held captive without proper medical treatment, while Joshi was murdered in captivity in the first months of the war.

The ceasefire plan calls for “all hostages, alive and deceased” to be returned within 72 hours of the agreement’s acceptance.

But it also provided a mechanism if that didn’t happen, saying Hamas should share information about any remaining deceased hostages and “exert maximum effort to ensure the fulfillment of these commitments as soon as possible.” The agreement signed last week also said Israel would provide information on the remains of Palestinians who died in Israeli custody.

Hamas and the International Committee of the Red Cross have said that, because of the widespread destruction in Gaza, recovering the hostages’ bodies is a big challenge.

Long journey to recovery for hostages in Israel The freed Israeli hostages were in medical care on Tuesday, and some families said it would be weeks before the men could go home.

Dalia Cusnir-Horn, whose brother-in-law, Eitan Horn, was released on Monday, said he had lost more than 40% of his body weight after receiving very little food and water in the last few months. The physical toll was only part of the trauma, she said.

“He’s just learning now … friends he knew that were murdered and he had no clue how many people were kidnapped on that day and what this country went through, and it’s overwhelming and it’s hard,” Horn said.

Moshe Levi, whose brother-in-law Omri Miran was freed from Gaza on Monday, spoke about Miran’s elation at playing with his very young daughters – one less than a year old when her father was taken hostage.

“He could feel like he’s a father again, and they could feel like they have a father figure in the household. It’s still surreal for them,” Levi said.

In the West Bank and Gaza, where hundreds of prisoners and detainees were released , several were also taken to hospitals.

Murad Barakat, a urologist and the medical director of the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, said the facility received 14 men released on Monday and discharged all but two.

Doctors examining the men said their conditions suggested they “were subjected to severe beatings, reflecting the extent of the violence they endured,” said Imed al-Shami, a resident doctor at the hospital.

Kamal Abu Shanab who was released after more than 18 years behind bars said beatings caused his shoulder to tear. "For eight months, I wasn’t given even a pill for the pain,” he said.

AP could not independently verify the claims. Israel’s Prison Service said it was unaware of such claims.

Nasser Hospital, in Gaza said Tuesday that the International Committee of the Red Cross transferred the bodies of 45 Palestinians to its morgue. The bodies are the first to arrive of an expected 450.

Long-term challenges for lasting peace Difficult questions remain about what happens next in Gaza, including whether Hamas will disarm and who will govern and help rebuild the territory. Also unanswered is the question of Palestinian statehood, which is a central concern across the region.

While meeting with foreign leaders in Egypt on Monday, Trump hailed the ceasefire deal he brokered between Israel and Hamas as the end of the war in Gaza — and the start of rebuilding the devastated territory .

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said 15 Palestinian technocrats have been selected to administer Gaza, with approval from Israel, Hamas and all other Palestinian factions.

Palestinians in Gaza appealed for authorities to move quickly to restore some semblance of normality. “There is no infrastructure, electricity, water, or anything that is fit for life," said Mohamad Abu Hajras, a displaced Palestinian from Khan Younis.

On Tuesday, the U.N. development agency said the latest joint estimate from the U.N., the European Union and the World Bank is that $70 billion will be required to rebuild Gaza.

The war has killed over 67,600 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants. It says women and children make up around half the dead, and many independent experts say its figures are the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties.