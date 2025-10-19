 Top
Israel Strikes Hamas in Southern Gaza

19 Oct 2025 5:51 PM IST

"Following a ceasefire violation by Hamas, Prime Minister Netanyahu held consultations with the defence minister and senior security officials and instructed to take strong action against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu's office said in a statement

Members of the Hamas militant group search underground for the bodies of Israeli hostages amid destroyed buildings in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo)

TEL AVIV: Israel said it struck Hamas militants in southern Gaza on Sunday after they shot at Israeli soldiers who were inside the area that is still under Israeli control, according to the conditions of the Oct. 10 ceasefire.

Israeli aircraft and artillery struck the area, the military said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations with Israel’s security heads and directed the military to take “strong action” against any ceasefire violations, but did not threaten to return to war.

Hamas said that it was not connected to any clashes in Rafah.

( Source : AP )
AP
