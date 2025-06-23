Israel Says It Struck Military Sites In West Iran

Jerusalem: Israel's military said it struck surface-to-surface missile launch sites in western Iran on Monday, as fighting between the two foes raged for the 11th day.

The military said in a statement that more than 15 fighter jets had struck the Kermanshah area in western Iran, "neutralising a number of surface-to-surface missile launch and storage sites aimed toward Israeli territory".

In an earlier statement, it said the air force was "currently striking military infrastructure sites in Kermanshah in Iran".

Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on June 13 targeting its missile and nuclear facilities, as well as military leaders and security services.

Aerial assaults raged between the two foes early Monday, while Tehran vowed retaliation over the bunker-buster bombs American warplanes unleashed at the weekend on three nuclear sites.

US President Donald Trump insisted the attack had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear capabilities, but other officials said it was too soon to determine how significantly Tehran's nuclear programme had been impacted.