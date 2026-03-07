 Top
Israel Reports Over 80 Fighter Jets Target Tehran in Central Iran Strikes

7 March 2026 12:32 PM IST

Israeli military reaffirms commitment to counter Tehran threats

Israel Reports Over 80 Fighter Jets Target Tehran in Central Iran Strikes
Smoke and fire rise from the site of airstrikes at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran on March 7, 2026. Israel said on March 7 it had launched "broad-scale" strikes on targets in Tehran, as the Iranian state broadcaster reported an explosion in the western part of the city. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

Jerusalem: Israel's military said more than 80 fighter jets completed a wave of strikes on Iranian military sites, missile launchers and other targets in Tehran and central Iran on Saturday.

"Over 80 Israeli Air Force fighter jets... completed an additional wave of strikes targeting infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime," the military said in a statement.
