Israel Orders Gaza Evacuations as Trump Calls for War to End

The Israeli military ordered civilians to evacuate northern Gaza, including Jabalia and Gaza City districts, ahead of a renewed offensive aimed at Hamas. Trump, via Truth Social, urged both sides to strike a deal and free hostages: “Make the deal in Gaza, get the hostages back.” At least 23 Palestinians were killed Sunday, including six in Jabalia and five in a southern airstrike near Mawasi, a designated humanitarian zone. Despite Israeli instructions to move south, Palestinians say no area is safe.

Prime Minister Netanyahu was set for military briefings Sunday, with officials warning further expansion could risk hostages’ lives. Meanwhile, Egypt and Qatar, backed by the U.S., have resumed ceasefire mediation. Hamas has signaled readiness for talks but insists on a full Israeli withdrawal.

The Gaza war, now in its 9th month, began with the October 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages. Since then, over 56,000 Palestinians have died, and nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced.