Israel launches Strikes on Towns, Villages Across Southern Lebanon

Beirut: Israel carried out dawn airstrikes on several towns in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese state media reported, as Israel and Hezbollah said they continued to target each other's forces.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported "a series of strikes" at dawn on the town of Majdal Selm and "successive strikes" on the towns of Kafra, Hanniyeh, Touline and Adloun.

It added that several Israeli strikes also targeted the city of Nabatiyeh, hitting "residential and commercial buildings and a fuel station".

At the same time, the agency reported strikes on border towns, particularly Taybeh, along with "an attempt by enemy forces to advance toward the Litani area".

The Israeli military said on Saturday morning that "at this time, the IDF continues to strike Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure across Lebanon".

It also reported having hit dozens of Hezbollah sites overnight and said it killed two senior members of Hezbollah's communications unit in a strike on Beirut on Friday.

"Overnight, the IDF conducted strikes on dozens of targets from the air and sea across multiple areas in southern Lebanon, in support of ground troops and as part of the ongoing effort to degrade the capabilities of Hezbollah in the area."

For its part, Hezbollah said in a series of statements that it had targeted gatherings of Israeli forces in Debel, a predominantly Christian border town with some remaining residents despite the war.

The group said it struck a Merkava tank "with an attack drone" in Debel.

And it said that "after monitoring an Israeli enemy force positioned in a house in Debel, its fighters targeted it with an attack drone".

Hezbollah also announced it targeted the Israeli military's Northern Command headquarters, north of the city of Safed in northern Israel, with a volley of rockets.