Israel-Iran Ceasefire Violation Angers Trump

In a rare and explosive public outburst, former U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticised both Israel and Iran on Tuesday, saying the two countries "don’t know what the f*** they’re doing" after the fragile ceasefire he brokered began to unravel.

Speaking to reporters before departing for the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump said, “We have to have Israel calm down because they went on a mission this morning. I've got to get Israel to calm down.”

He expressed frustration over reports that both nations violated the ceasefire. “I’m not sure they did it intentionally. They couldn’t rein people back,” Trump said. Recounting the hours after the ceasefire took effect, he added: “As soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs. The likes of which I’ve never seen before. The biggest load that we’ve seen. I’m not happy with Israel.” Trump later took to his Truth Social platform, warning: “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!” In one of his most candid remarks, Trump concluded: “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing.” Despite expressing disappointment, Trump reaffirmed that the ceasefire — agreed between Israel and Iran to halt their 12-day war — was technically still in effect and said he was making urgent efforts to restore order.



