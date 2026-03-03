CBSE Postpones Board Exams Scheduled On March 5, 6 in Middle East

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled for March 5 and 6 in the Middle East region amid the Iran-Israel conflict, officials said.

"Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East---Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, the board has decided to postpone class 10, 12 exams on March 5 (Thursday) and March 6 (Friday)," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. The new dates will be announced later, and for further exams, the situation will be reviewed on March 5, Bhardwaj added. Students have been asked to remain in touch with their schools and check official updates regularly. The new dates will be announced later, and for further exams, the situation will be reviewed on March 5, Bhardwaj added.

Earlier, on March 1, CBSE had deferred the March 2 and 3 examinations in the same countries, citing security concerns. It had then said a review would be conducted before taking a call on subsequent papers, which has now led to the latest postponement.

The Board clarified that the decision applies only to schools in the Middle East. It also warned against a fake circular circulating on social media that claimed complete cancellation of exams due to “extraordinary global circumstances." CBSE said the notice was fabricated and urged students to rely only on official communication.