Israel hits Iran missiles, bases in retaliatory strikes

Jerusalem: Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Iran on Saturday, targeting military bases and missile sites in response to recent Iranian attacks. The Israeli military stated that the strikes, which hit missile manufacturing facilities, missile arrays, and other systems, were completed successfully, adding that Iran would “pay a heavy price” if it retaliated. Iran confirmed the strikes, reporting limited damage to military sites in Tehran and other areas.

The escalation follows an October 1 missile attack by Iran, marking its second-ever direct assault on Israel. Tensions have risen rapidly, with fears that the situation could lead to a broader regional conflict, drawing in Iran’s allies, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and other factions Israel identifies as the “axis of resistance.”

The Israeli military described the operation as a “precise strike on military targets in Iran” and noted that it was a response to what it described as “continuous attacks” from Iran. The statement added that Israel had been under attack on “seven fronts,” with multiple incidents originating from Iranian soil. Amid these developments, Iran suspended all flights indefinitely.

Since Hamas's unprecedented assault on October 7, 2023, Israel has engaged in active military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon. The conflict with Hamas resulted in over 1,200 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli data. In response, Israel's ongoing strikes on Gaza have led to high civilian casualties, with 42,847 people killed, as per Hamas-run health ministry data, figures the UN deems reliable. Israel has also intensified operations in Lebanon to secure its northern borders, with 1,580 people killed in Lebanon since late September, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Iran’s missile strike on October 1 reportedly followed the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Abbas Nilforoushan in a September Israeli air raid in Lebanon. Nasrallah’s death came shortly after the July 31 killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, widely attributed to Israeli forces.

Iran’s air defense forces confirmed the Israeli attacks on military installations in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces, reporting limited damage. Iranian state television earlier reported explosions near the capital, describing them as part of air defense activation against an Israeli assault.

The United States, notified of Israel’s plans, labeled the strikes as “self-defense” following Iran’s ballistic missile assault on Israel. A U.S. official, on condition of anonymity, confirmed Washington’s prior knowledge, clarifying that the U.S. had no involvement in the operation.

Meanwhile, Syrian state news agency SANA reported an Israeli air attack originating from the Golan Heights and Lebanon, targeting central and southern Syria. The strikes triggered Syrian air defenses, which engaged the incoming missiles as Israel wrapped up its operations.