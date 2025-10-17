Israel, Hamas Trade Barbs Over Hostage Remains
A dispute over the return of hostages' bodies held by Hamas threatens to derail the truce and other unresolved elements of the plan, including disarmament of militants and Gaza’s future governance.
CALL TO DISARM
Hamas has instead launched a security crackdown in urban areas vacated by Israeli forces, demonstrating its power through public executions and clashes with local armed clans.
Trump repeated his threats against the militia group, saying in a post, "If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them."
Asked about his recent threats toward Hamas, Trump told reporters in an Oval Office event, “If they behave, good. If they don't behave, we'll take care of it.”
He added that action would not involve U.S. forces, but be carried out under U.S. auspices.
Twenty remaining living Israeli hostages were freed on Monday in exchange for thousands of Palestinians jailed in Israel.
The Gaza health ministry said on Thursday Israel had released 30 bodies of Palestinians killed during the conflict, taking the number of bodies it has received since Monday to 120.
Longer-term elements of Trump's plan, including the make-up of an international "stabilization force" for the densely populated territory and moves towards creating a Palestinian state - rejected by Israel - have yet to be hashed out.
MASSIVE AID INCREASE NEEDED
In a statement on Thursday, Israel's military aid agency COGAT said coordination was under way with Egypt to set a date for reopening the Rafah crossing for movement of people after completing the necessary preparations.
COGAT said the Rafah crossing would not open for aid as this was not stipulated by the truce deal at any stage, rather all humanitarian goods bound for Gaza would pass through Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom after undergoing security inspections.
With famine conditions present in parts of Gaza, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that thousands of aid vehicles would now have to enter Gaza weekly to ease the crisis.
Aid trucks rolled into Gaza on Wednesday, but medical care remains scarce and most of the 2.2 million population is homeless. Ismail Al-Thawabta, head of the Hamas-run Gaza media office, said the aid that had entered since the fighting subsided was a "drop in the ocean".
Much of the heavily urbanised enclave has been rendered a wasteland by Israeli bombardments and airstrikes that have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
The war was triggered by Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.