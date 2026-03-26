Islamabad: Israel took Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer ​Qalibaf off its hit list after Pakistan requested that Washington not ‌target them, a Pakistani source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Thursday.

"The Israelis had their coordinates and wanted to take them out, we told the U.S. if ​they are also eliminated then there is no one else to ​talk to, hence the U.S. asked the Israelis to back off," ⁠the source said.

Pakistan's military and foreign office did not immediately respond to ​requests for comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the two top Iranian ​officials had been temporarily removed from Israel's list of officials to eliminate as they explore possible peace talks. The two officials have been removed from the list for up ​to four or five days, the Journal said, citing U.S. officials, but ​did not mention any Pakistani role in it.

Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are playing the role of ‌mediator ⁠between Tehran and Washington to end the Iran war.

Islamabad has maintained direct contact with both Washington and Tehran at a time when such channels are frozen for most other countries. Islamabad has also been seen as a likely ​venue if peace talks ​are held.

Iran is ⁠reviewing a 15-point proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump, sent through Pakistan, to end the war. The proposal calls for ​removing Iran's stocks of highly enriched uranium, halting enrichment, ​curbing its ⁠ballistic missile program and cutting off funding for regional allies, according to Israeli cabinet sources familiar with the plan.

Trump has said Iran is desperate to make a deal, ⁠while ​Araghchi said Tehran was reviewing the U.S. proposal ​but had no intention of holding talks to wind down the conflict.