Israel Carries Out Strikes On Iranian Military Targets

Jerusalem: The Israeli army said it carried out strikes on Iranian military targets, including missile launch and storage sites, on Sunday.

"Approximately 20 (Israeli airforce) fighter jets conducted intelligence-based strikes using over 30 munitions on military targets in Iran," the Israeli army said in a statement posted to Telegram.

The attacks were carried out on "storage and missile launching infrastructure sites", as well as "military satellites and radar sites", it added.

It came after the United States carried out massive air strikes that Washington said had destroyed Tehran's nuclear program, though some officials cautioned that the extent of the damage was unclear.

Israel also struck several parts of northwest Iran on Sunday, Iranian media reported, as fighting between the arch enemies raged.

At least three people were killed on Sunday after an Israeli strike hit an ambulance in central Iran.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned against yet "another cycle of destruction" and retaliation following the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, which he said marked a "perilous turn" in the region.