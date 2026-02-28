 Top
LIVE: Israel Attacks Iran, Declares Nationwide State of Emergency

28 Feb 2026 12:24 PM IST

In Tehran, witnesses heard the blast. Iranian state television later reported on the explosion, without offering a cause

Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, with the country’s defense minister declaring a state of emergency across the country. (Image credit: Social media)

TEL AVIV: Israel launched a daylight attack Saturday on Iran's capital , with a cloud of smoke rising from the city's downtown. The apparent strike happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 86-year-old Khamenei had been in his offices at the time. He hasn’t been seen publicly in days as tensions with the United States have grown. But the attack comes as the United States has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear program.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done “to remove threats.” He did not immediately elaborate.
In Tehran, witnesses heard the blast. Iranian state television later reported on the explosion, without offering a cause.
Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time. The Israeli military said that it had issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”
More explosions struck Iran’s capital after Israel said it was attacking the country. Authorities have offered no casualty information from the strikes.
Meanwhile, Iran shut down its airspace after Israel launched an attack targeting the country.
The warning to pilots came out as explosions rang out across Tehran, the Iranian capital.
The U.S. military declined to immediately comment on the attack.

Live Updates

2026-02-28 06:54:36
  • 28 Feb 2026 1:16 PM IST

    Trump says the US has begun 'major combat operations in Iran.'


  • 28 Feb 2026 1:10 PM IST

    In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all: Read More


  • 28 Feb 2026 1:04 PM IST



  • 28 Feb 2026 12:43 PM IST

    Civilians staying in a shelter after alarms announced that Israel had launched an attack on Iran, in Ramat Gan, Israel (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)




     


  • 28 Feb 2026 12:41 PM IST

    Iran shuts down its airspace as Israel launches attack on country.



  • 28 Feb 2026 12:41 PM IST

    The United States is participating in the Israeli strikes against Iran, according to reports


  • 28 Feb 2026 12:40 PM IST

    Israel has closed its airspace to all civilian flights, the airports authority announced, following what the defence minister described as a pre-emptive strike against Iran.


