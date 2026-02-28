LIVE: Israel Attacks Iran, Declares Nationwide State of Emergency
In Tehran, witnesses heard the blast. Iranian state television later reported on the explosion, without offering a cause
TEL AVIV: Israel launched a daylight attack Saturday on Iran's capital , with a cloud of smoke rising from the city's downtown. The apparent strike happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Live Updates
- 28 Feb 2026 1:16 PM IST
Trump says the US has begun 'major combat operations in Iran.'
- 28 Feb 2026 1:10 PM IST
In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all: Read More
- 28 Feb 2026 12:43 PM IST
Civilians staying in a shelter after alarms announced that Israel had launched an attack on Iran, in Ramat Gan, Israel (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
- 28 Feb 2026 12:41 PM IST
Iran shuts down its airspace as Israel launches attack on country.
- 28 Feb 2026 12:41 PM IST
The United States is participating in the Israeli strikes against Iran, according to reports
- 28 Feb 2026 12:40 PM IST
Israel has closed its airspace to all civilian flights, the airports authority announced, following what the defence minister described as a pre-emptive strike against Iran.