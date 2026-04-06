Israel Kills Head of IRGC Intelligence, Says Defense Minister Katz

Jerusalem: Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Monday that the Israel Air Force assassinated the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Intelligence Majid Khademi as he threatened to hunt down the Iranian leaders "one by one".

In an address following a situational assessment meeting with Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir and senior military officials, Katz said, "The (Iranian) Revolutionary Guards shoot at civilians and we eliminate the heads of terrorists."