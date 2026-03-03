 Top
Home » World

Israel Army Says Struck Iran’s Presidential Office, Security Council Building

World
3 March 2026 3:56 PM IST

Israel's military conducted air strikes on key Iranian leadership sites, including the presidential office and National Security Council, amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Israel Army Says Struck Iran’s Presidential Office, Security Council Building
x
Smoke rises from Israeli bombardment on the southern Lebanese area of Kfar Tibnit on March 3, 2026. Israel on March 3 ordered the military to take control of more positions in Lebanon, where the army pulled back some of its forces after Hezbollah attacked Israeli bases in support of its backer, Iran. (Photo by Rabih DAHER / AFP)

Jerusalem: The Israeli military on Tuesday said it had carried out air strikes on Iran's presidential office and the National Security Council building in Tehran as part of its ongoing campaign against the Islamic republic.

"The Israeli Air Force... struck and dismantled facilities within the leadership compound of the Iranian terrorist regime in the heart of Tehran" overnight, the military said.
"During the strike on the compound, numerous munitions were dropped on the presidential office and the building of the Supreme National Security Council," it added.
( Source : AFP )
Iran News Israel strikes 
Iran 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X