Israel Army Says Completed ‘Broad Strike’ Against Iran’s Defence Systems
Jerusalem: The Israeli military said it had completed what it described as a "broad strike" targeting Iran's defence systems on Saturday, including one in the country's western region.
"A short while ago, the IDF (military), guided by IDF intelligence, completed a broad strike against strategic defence systems belonging to the Iranian regime," the military said.
"One of the strikes was directed toward an advanced SA-65 aerial defence system located in the Kermanshah area in western Iran."
( Source : AFP )
