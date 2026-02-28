 Top
Home » World

Israel Army Says Completed ‘Broad Strike’ Against Iran’s Defence Systems

World
28 Feb 2026 8:32 PM IST

A short while ago, the IDF (military), guided by IDF intelligence.

Israel Army Says Completed ‘Broad Strike’ Against Iran’s Defence Systems
x
The Israeli military said it had completed what it described as a "broad strike" targeting Iran's defence systems on Saturday, including one in the country's western region. (Photo: X)

Jerusalem: The Israeli military said it had completed what it described as a "broad strike" targeting Iran's defence systems on Saturday, including one in the country's western region.

"A short while ago, the IDF (military), guided by IDF intelligence, completed a broad strike against strategic defence systems belonging to the Iranian regime," the military said.

"One of the strikes was directed toward an advanced SA-65 aerial defence system located in the Kermanshah area in western Iran."

( Source : AFP )
israeli military Israel airstrike IDF 
International 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X