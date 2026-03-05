 Top
Home » World

IRNA: Iran Launches Attacks on Kurdish Groups' Facilities in Kurdistan

World
5 March 2026 10:52 AM IST

This development follows previous strikes on Kurdish areas in both Iran and Iraq, indicating a broader strategy against groups opposing the Iranian regime.

IRNA: Iran Launches Attacks on Kurdish Groups Facilities in Kurdistan
x
Iraqi Kurds inspect the damage to their homes, after a drone attack struck their neighbourhood in Irbil, Iraq, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Salar Salim)

Tehran: Iran said Thursday it had targeted headquarters of Kurdish forces in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to Iranian state media, following strikes on Kurdish regions in both Iran and Iraq.

"We targeted the headquarters of Kurdish groups opposed to the revolution in Iraqi Kurdistan with three missiles," Iran's official IRNA news agency posted on Telegram, quoting a military statement.


( Source : AFP )
Iran 
Iraq 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X