IRNA: Iran Launches Attacks on Kurdish Groups' Facilities in Kurdistan
This development follows previous strikes on Kurdish areas in both Iran and Iraq, indicating a broader strategy against groups opposing the Iranian regime.
Tehran: Iran said Thursday it had targeted headquarters of Kurdish forces in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to Iranian state media, following strikes on Kurdish regions in both Iran and Iraq.
"We targeted the headquarters of Kurdish groups opposed to the revolution in Iraqi Kurdistan with three missiles," Iran's official IRNA news agency posted on Telegram, quoting a military statement.
( Source : AFP )
