Irish Man Charged Over €10.6 Million Cocaine Seizure

A 61-year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court in Ireland on Sunday evening, charged with possession of cocaine worth €10.6 million.

Michael Murphy, a resident of County Waterford, was brought before the court following a significant drug seizure. The charges relate to the discovery of approximately 150 kilograms of cocaine, which was confiscated during a police operation.

The seizure is part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the region. Authorities have described it as one of the largest drug hauls in recent months. The exact circumstances leading to the seizure, including how and where the drugs were found, were not fully disclosed during the hearing.

During the court proceedings, Murphy was formally charged with possession of controlled substances and possession of drugs with intent to supply. The prosecution argued that the scale of the seizure indicated the drugs were intended for distribution.

Murphy’s legal representative did not apply for bail, and the accused was remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear before the court again later this week.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána (Irish police) said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests have not been ruled out. The seizure is part of a broader effort by law enforcement to combat drug trafficking networks operating within and beyond Ireland.

Authorities emphasized the significant impact of the seizure, stating that removing such a large quantity of cocaine from circulation would disrupt organized crime and prevent substantial harm to communities.

Murphy faces serious legal consequences if convicted, including a lengthy prison sentence under Ireland’s strict drug laws. Further court proceedings are expected to reveal more details about the investigation.