Iran’s Khamenei Claims Victory Over Israel, Slams US

DC Correspondent
26 Jun 2025 4:46 PM IST

Supreme Leader says Iran delivered a ‘hand slap’ to America after missile strike on US base in Qatar.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed Iran’s success in the recent conflict with Israel, accusing the US of failing to gain from its intervention.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed victory over Israel and said his country had delivered a hand slap to America's face on Thursday, in his first public comments since a ceasefire was declared in the war between the two countries. Khamenei spoke in a video broadcast on Iranian state television, his first appearance since June 19.

He told viewers that the US had only intervened in the war because it felt that if it did not intervene, the Zionist regime would be utterly destroyed. But he said, however, that the US achieved no gains from this war. The Islamic Republic was victorious and, in retaliation, delivered a hand slap to America's face, he said, in apparent reference to an Iranian missile attack on an American base in Qatar on Monday, which caused no casualties.
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

