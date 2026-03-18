Iranian Projectile Hits Near Australian Military HQ in UAE: PM Albanese

SYDNEY: An Iranian projectile hit near Australia's military headquarters for the Middle East in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday but caused no injuries, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

It landed at 9:15 Sydney time (2215 GMT Tuesday) near the Al Minhad base.

"I can confirm that no Australian personnel were injured, and everyone is absolutely safe," Albanese told reporters.

The projectile caused "minor damage" to an accommodation block and a medical facility, the Australian leader said.

Al Minhad Air Base -- just 24 kilometres (15 miles) south of Dubai -- has hosted Australian forces since 2003 and serves as the primary hub for the country's operations in the Middle East.

Up to 80 Australians are on-base at any given time, according to the Australian military.

The base was previously hit by an Iranian drone attack following the February 28 US-Israeli strikes that killed Tehran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.