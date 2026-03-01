 Top
Iranian Media: Khamenei’s Daughter, Son-in-Law and Granddaughter Killed

1 March 2026 6:59 AM IST

Daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in US and Israeli strikes.

This image provided by Airbus shows the strike on Iranian Supreme Leader's compound on in Iran. (Pléiades Neo (c) Airbus DS 2026 via AP)

TEHRAN: Iranian media reported on Sunday that the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in US and Israeli strikes.

"After establishing contact with informed sources in the Supreme Leader's household, the news of the martyrdom of the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the Revolutionary Leader has unfortunately been confirmed," Fars news agency and other Iranian media reported.


