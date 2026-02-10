Iranian Man Dies After Video Appeal to Trump Against US-Iran Deal

An Iranian man has reportedly died by suicide after releasing a video message urging US President Donald Trump and Western governments not to pursue any diplomatic agreement with Iran’s ruling establishment.

The man, identified by opposition-linked outlets as Pouria Hamidi from the southern port city of Bushehr, recorded a video in English that circulated widely online over the weekend. In the recording, he claimed he wanted to draw international attention to what he described as a violent crackdown on protesters in Iran.

At the start of the video, he said that if viewers were watching the message he would no longer be alive. He appealed directly to US leaders to abandon negotiations with Tehran, arguing that any deal would betray those killed during recent unrest.

Hamidi also called for stronger international action against Iran’s leadership and expressed support for opposition figures abroad, urging exiled groups to unite. He described widespread despair among ordinary Iranians and said foreign intervention was, in his view, the only hope for change.

Opposition media outlets reported that he took his own life after sharing the video. Independent verification of the circumstances was not immediately available.

Iran has witnessed repeated anti-government protests in recent years, with rights groups alleging heavy crackdowns by authorities — claims Tehran has consistently rejected.