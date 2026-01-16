Iranian Dissident Masih Alinejad Confronts Tehran Envoy At UNSC Meeting

The U.N. Security Council in an emergency meeting on Thursday, discussed Iran's deadly protests at the request of the United States, even as President Donald Trump left unclear what actions he would take against the Islamic Republic. Tehran appeared to make conciliatory statements in the lead-up to the meeting in an effort to defuse the situation after Trump threatened to take action to stop further killing of protesters, including the execution of anyone detained in Tehran’s bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

Meanwhile, Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad warns of `brutal slaughter’ in Iran. The Iranian-American activist Masih Alineja,d while speaking at the emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, said that the Islamic Republic is behaving like the Islamic State militant group, “and deserves to be treated like" the group. She said: “That is how you save innocent lives.” She warned that “brutal slaughter” in Iran will get much worse if the world doesn’t take “serious action.” Alinejad said all Iranians are united in seeking freedom and in the face of Iranian military weapons, they want action, not “empty words and empty condemnations.”

Sitting across the table from the Iranian ambassador to the U.N., Alinejad, who came after an invitation from the U.S., said that “the members of this body have forgotten the privilege and responsibility of sitting in this room.”

In a stunning moment, even for Security Council standards, Alinejad addressed the Islamic Republic’s representative seated at the council directly. “You have tried to kill me three times. I have seen my would-be assassin with my own eyes in front of my garden, in my home in Brooklyn,” she said while the Iranian official looked directly ahead, without acknowledging her.

In October, two purported Russian mobsters were each sentenced to 25 years behind bars for hiring a hitman to kill Alinejad at her Brooklyn home on behalf of the Iranian government.



