Iran Warns We Are Ready Amid Fears of Israeli Strike, US Prepares for Retaliation

The Islamic Republic of Iran posted a cryptic message on the social media platform ‘X’ stating, “We are Ready,” escalating tensions amid growing concerns of a possible Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The post comes shortly after reports emerged citing U.S. intelligence assessments that Israel is preparing for a potential military operation targeting key elements of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. While neither Israel nor the United States have officially confirmed any imminent plans, the intelligence reports have fueled fears of a major regional conflict.

The United States is also anticipating possible retaliatory strikes by Iran on American targets in neighboring Iraq. As a precautionary measure, the US government has advised some American citizens to leave the region.

The development follows a failed round of negotiations between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program. US President Donald Trump maintained a hardline stance on Thursday, stating, “They can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that.”

Trump added, “US military personnel are being moved out (of some countries of the Middle East) because it could be a dangerous place and we will see what happens... We have given notice to move out.”

Diplomatic Channel Still Open

Despite the heightened military and political tensions, diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran remain underway. According to a report by news agency Reuters, a high-level meeting is scheduled for this weekend in Oman, where U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss Tehran's anticipated response to a recent American nuclear proposal.

Earlier this week, Iran announced it would soon present a counter-proposal, rejecting the current U.S. offer as “unacceptable.” Trump, however, signaled that negotiations remain ongoing and that Washington is open to dialogue.

The Republican President is seeking to negotiate a new nuclear agreement aimed at curbing Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, which Israel and Western allies have repeatedly called destabilizing. Trump has warned that failure to reach a deal could ultimately lead to military action.

Washington has also defended its tough stance by citing Iran’s support for several militant groups across the Middle East, including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen.

As of now, neither the Israeli government nor U.S. officials have publicly responded to Iran's “We are ready” message. However, the situation remains tense with the risk of escalation looming large.