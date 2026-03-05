Iran Warns US After Sinking of Warship in Indian Ocean

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said the United States will regret its action of destroying the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Dena with a torpedo in the Indian Ocean.

In a post on X, Araghchi accused Washington of committing an “atrocity at sea” nearly 2,000 miles away from Iran’s shores.

“Frigate Dena, a guest of India’s Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning. Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret the precedent it has set,” he wrote.

Araghchi’s remarks came after confirmation by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that an American submarine had sunk the Iranian warship IRIS Dena.

“In the Indian Ocean, an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II,” Hegseth said.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, described the strike as a demonstration of America’s global military reach.

“For the first time since 1945, a United States Navy fast attack submarine has sunk an enemy combatant ship using a single Mark 48 torpedo to achieve immediate effect, sending the warship to the bottom of the sea,” he said.

Caine added that the operation demonstrated the capability of the US to “hunt, find, and kill an out-of-area deployer” on a global scale.

Meanwhile, Iran has threatened to target Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Research Center if Israel and the US attempt to topple the Islamic Republic.

The warning follows remarks by Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz, who said that any new leader installed by the Iranian regime could be considered a legitimate target for elimination.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also announced the launch of the nineteenth wave of Operation True Promise 4, describing it as a combined missile and drone assault.

According to the IRGC Public Relations office, the operation targeted what it called “American-Zionist terrorist positions” in Israeli territory and US military bases.

The IRGC said the operation began with large explosions under the code name “Ya Hassan ibn Ali.”

Earlier, the force said it had carried out multiple strikes against Israeli and American targets across the region, according to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.

In a statement on Wednesday local time, the IRGC said the latest wave of attacks took place on the fifth day of the operation, which Tehran claims was launched in response to what it described as “unprovoked aggression” by Israel and the United States.

The IRGC further claimed that more than seven advanced radar systems belonging to the US and Israel had been destroyed, saying the strikes had effectively “blinded the eyes” of their surveillance networks in the region.