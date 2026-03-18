Iran Warns of Strikes on Gulf Energy Sites After Gas Field Attack

Tehran: Iran's military said it would target energy infrastructure across the Gulf following a US-Israeli attack on its facilities at a major gas field, state television reported on Wednesday.

The military's operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement that it would "severely strike the source of the aggression and consider targeting the fuel, energy and gas infrastructure" of countries from which the attacks were launched.

Iran accuses Gulf states of allowing US forces to conduct attacks from their territory, and Iranian state television published a list of "legitimate targets" including oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, saying they "will be targeted in the coming hours."