LIVE: Missile Storage, Production Plant in Central Iran Hit
Currently, the Strait of Hormuz is under the complete control of the Islamic Republic's Navy, said Guards Navy official Mohammad Akbarzadeh
Tehran: The Israeli military said it hit a missile storage and production plant in Isfahan overnight as part of its airstrike campaign.
Israel expanded its air strikes in Lebanon on Wednesday, targeting the area around the presidential palace near Beirut and other areas south of the capital as well as strongholds of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, killing at least 11 people.
Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on Monday when Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during US-Israeli strikes over the weekend.
An air strike hit a hotel in Hazmieh on Wednesday, the first reported Israeli attack on the predominantly Christian area in Beirut's suburbs near the presidential palace and several embassies.
Some rooms were gutted in the strike, while wounded people received treatment in the lobby, images showed.
What to know:
- The conflict in the Middle East has now entered its fifth day following US and Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with other key figures in the country. In retaliation, Tehran has launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases and Israeli assets across the region.
- Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been chosen as the successor to his father and will take over as Supreme leader.
- Responding to the development, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that any leader appointed by the Iranian regime to replace Ali Khamenei will be a "target for elimination," reported the Times of Israel.
- Iranians will bid farewell to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a ceremony later tonight at Tehran's Imam Khomeini prayer ground. The ceremony will last for three days and the funeral procession will be announced when it is finalized.
- The Times of Israel reported that Israel led a covert extraction of part of its embassy staff in the United Arab Emirates after two alleged Iranian plots targeting the diplomatic team were foiled in recent days. The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the evacuation, stating that “in light of concrete threats against Israeli missions in the UAE, and at the request of security authorities, non-essential staff were evacuated from the United Arab Emirates.”
Live Updates
- 4 March 2026 3:47 PM IST
Syria closes its border crossing with Lebanon
Syrian Land and Sea Ports Authority said it was closing its border crossing with Lebanon after receiving a warning that Israel may target the crossing.
Arrivals remain open as long as Syrians are fleeing from Lebanon, according to the media official at the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing.
- 4 March 2026 3:45 PM IST
Israel sees decline in launches from Iran
Israel is seeing a decline in launches from Iran as the campaign enters its fifth day, military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said.
Defrin also said Israel is not surprised by any new weapons Iran may use and had prepared extensively for the confrontation.
He said Israel would continue to "hunt and destroy” Iran’s military capabilities.
- 4 March 2026 3:42 PM IST
32 rescued from sinking Iranian naval ship off Sri Lankan coast
A top Sri Lankan official says 32 people have been rescued from a sinking Iranian naval ship off Sri Lanka’s southern coast have been admitted to a hospital.
Dr. Anil Jasinghe, a top health ministry official, says one of them is in critical condition, seven are receiving emergency treatment and others are treated for minor injuries.
- 4 March 2026 3:41 PM IST
Saudi Arabia reports another attempted attack on Ras Tanura refinery
Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said an attempted attack targeted its oil refinery at Ras Tanura.
The refinery previously was targeted by an Iranian attack this week.
- 4 March 2026 3:39 PM IST
Hezbollah says targeted the headquarters of Israel Aerospace Industries
Hezbollah said on Wednesday it had targeted the headquarters of Israel Aerospace Industries, in central Israel, overnight with a drone attack while also saying it launched a missile at a drone control base.
- 4 March 2026 3:39 PM IST
Falling shrapnel kills 11 year old girl in Kuwait
Kuwait's health ministry said on Wednesday that an 11-year-old girl was killed after being hit by falling shrapnel following waves of Iranian attacks across the Gulf.
The Gulf has borne the brunt of much of Tehran's response since the US and Israel launched a massive air campaign against Iran over the weekend with at least 13 people killed in the region in the fallout.
- 4 March 2026 3:37 PM IST
US announces withdrawal of non-emergency staff from consulates in Karachi and Lahore
The United States announced on Wednesday the withdrawal of non-emergency staff from its consulates in the Pakistani cities of Karachi and Lahore due to security concerns. The decision came just days after protestors tried to storm US consulates and the embassy after the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli joint air strikes.
- 4 March 2026 3:21 PM IST
Israel hits missile storage and production plant in central Iran
The Israeli military said it hit a missile storage and production plant in Isfahan overnight as part of its airstrike campaign.
- 4 March 2026 3:20 PM IST
Israel Expands Lebanon Strikes, Killing 11
Israel expanded its air strikes in Lebanon on Wednesday, targeting the area around the presidential palace near Beirut and other areas south of the capital as well as strongholds of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, killing at least 11 people.
Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on Monday when Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during US-Israeli strikes over the weekend.
An air strike hit a hotel in Hazmieh on Wednesday, the first reported Israeli attack on the predominantly Christian area in Beirut's suburbs near the presidential palace and several embassies.
Some rooms were gutted in the strike, while wounded people received treatment in the lobby, images showed.
- 4 March 2026 3:14 PM IST
'No to war,' Spanish PM tells Trump
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hit back on Wednesday at US President Donald Trump's criticisms of Madrid's refusal to let US planes use its bases to attack Iran.
"The position of the government of Spain can be summed up in four words: no to war," he said in a televised address, a day after Trump threatened to sever all trade with Spain.