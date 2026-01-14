Iran to Hang Protester Amid Nationwide Unrest

Tehran: Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, the New York Post reported, citing human rights groups.

Twenty-six-year-old Erfan Soltani is allegedly scheduled to be hanged to death after his arrest during protests in Karaj last Thursday (local time), according to Iran Human Rights (IHR) and the National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFD).

The NUFD reported that the man's "only crime is calling for freedom for Iran."

NUFD is also calling for international support to stop Soltani's hanging. According to the New York Post, he has been denied access to legal counsel to defend himself.

The protester has been charged with "waging war against God," a crime punishable by death under Iranian law.

According to a report by the Human Rights Activists News Agency on Monday, by the end of the seventeenth day of protests, a total of 614 protest gatherings had been recorded nationwide.

These demonstrations took place across 187 cities in all 31 provinces of the country.

The detention of 18,434 individuals has been confirmed so far, the agency said.

It also reported that the deaths of 2,403 protesters have been confirmed. Among those killed were 12 children under the age of 18.

In addition, 147 members of security forces and government supporters have been killed, including at least five civilian supporters of the government.

Meanwhile, amid the continuing protests, exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi on Tuesday (local time) appealed to protesters and the country’s armed forces, asserting that the world has not only seen and heard the demonstrators’ courage but is also "taking action."

He urged citizens to sustain the movement against the Khamenei regime and warned that those responsible for violence would eventually be held accountable.

In a video message shared on X, Pahlavi said that US President Donald Trump had responded to the protests, asserting that the voices of Iranians were being heard beyond the country’s borders.

Addressing protesters directly, Pahlavi said, "My compatriots, as I told you in my previous message, the world not only saw and heard your courage and voice but is taking action. By now, you have undoubtedly heard the message from the President of the United States. Help is on the way."

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said Iran was on his mind and that he was being briefed on the regime’s crackdown on protesters.

"We're going to look at the whole situation that's going on in Iran. Really bad stuff. But Iran is on my mind when I see the kind of death that is happening over there. We're going to get some accurate numbers as to what's happening with regard to the killing," Trump said during a press gaggle at Joint Base Andrews.