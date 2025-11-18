Iran Suspends Visa-On Arrival For Indians

Iran has suspended its visa-on-arrival facility for Indian nationals from November 22 to prevent its misuse by criminal elements who lure Indians to Iran with false job offers and then kidnap them for ransom, the Government of India said in a late-evening advisory. It added that “from this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports will be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran.”

The advisory stated, “The attention of the Government has been drawn to several incidents of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to third countries. These individuals were tricked into travelling to Iran by exploiting the visa waiver facility available for ordinary Indian passport holders. On arrival in Iran, many of them were kidnapped for ransom.”



New Delhi further said, “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has accordingly suspended the visa waiver facility available to ordinary Indian passport holders with effect from 22 November 2025. This measure is intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements. From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports will be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran.”



The advisory strongly cautioned: “All Indian nationals intending to visit Iran are advised to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel or onward transit to third countries via Iran.”



