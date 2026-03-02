Iran Strikes Saudi Aramco Refinery at Ras Tanura, Escalating Gulf Oil Fears

The strike on Ras Tanura, one of Saudi Arabia's key refining hubs, adds to fears of broader disruption in the region's energy infrastructure.

In the ongoing West Asian conflict, Iran has struck the largest oil refinery of Saudi Arabia, the Aramco oil refinery in Ras Tanura. This drone strike by the Iranian regime happened amidst Iranian attacks on various important and commercial places in the Middle East.

Whether its the Kuwait international airport attack or the attack on Dubai International airport or the Burj Al Arab ultra-luxury hotel attack, Iran’s attacks were targeting commercial areas and places which had financial interests.

The attack on the Aramco oil refinery comes at a moment of extreme strain for the global oil market. Crude prices have logged their steepest four-year surge as the widening Iran conflict has effectively paralyzed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage that handles nearly 20% of the world's daily oil flows. Though Tehran has not formally closed the route, several shipowners have suspended transit, citing security concerns, creating a de facto bottleneck in one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia said it had repelled "cowardly" Iranian attacks targeting areas around the capital, Riyadh, as well as locations in the kingdom's eastern region, amid the widening conflict in the Gulf. This was prior to today’s oil refinery attack, when Iran was targeting commercial and sites of interest in various countries in West Asia.

Riyadh condemned Tehran's actions, stressing that it had made clear its territory and airspace were not being used in US or Israeli operations against Iran.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The attacks "cannot be justified under any pretext or in any way, and which came despite the knowledge of the Iranian authorities that the Kingdom has affirmed that it will not allow its airspace or territory to be used to target Iran," the statement said. Saudi authorities also summoned Iran's ambassador to the kingdom, Alireza Enayati, to Riyadh in connection with the strikes.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has sent shockwaves across the globe, resulting in significant loss of life and widespread destruction. This latest attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery also has the power to disrupt global markets and change world economics.





The article has been authored by Satvik AVP, interning with Deccan Chronicle