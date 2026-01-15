Iran State TV Airs Threat Against Trump Amid Protest Uprising

Iranian state television has aired what appears to be an assassination threat against former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has recently urged anti-government protesters in Iran to overthrow the ruling regime.

The broadcast included an image of Trump surrounded by Secret Service agents following the 2024 assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, accompanied by the caption: “This time, it won’t miss.” The segment was shared on X by The Jerusalem Post’s Amichai Stein, along with a translation from Farsi.





This is not the first time Trump has been threatened by Iranian officials. Senior leaders in Tehran have repeatedly vowed to avenge the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. strike ordered by Trump in 2020.

The latest escalation follows Trump’s public encouragement of Iranian demonstrators. In recent statements, he urged protesters to “keep protesting” and warned of “strong action” if the Iranian government continues to kill civilians. Iranian officials have accused the Trump administration of undermining Iran’s sovereignty and inciting unrest.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, January 13, Trump wrote: “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price.” He later adapted his signature campaign slogan, telling protesters, “HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA [Make Iran Great Again]!!!”

Trump also announced that he had “canceled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS.” In a separate statement, he declared that any country doing business with Iran would face a 25 percent tariff on all trade with the United States, calling the decision “final and conclusive.”

Meanwhile, senior Shi’ite clerics in Iran have reportedly issued fatwas labeling Trump an “enemy of God,” declaring it a religious duty for followers to target him.