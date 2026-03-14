Iran Reports Damage to Museums, Historic Sites Amid Ongoing Conflict

Tehran: Iran's cultural heritage and tourism ministry said Saturday at least 56 museums and historic sites across the country have been damaged, as the Middle East war entered its 15th day.

In Tehran, US-Israeli strikes damaged the UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace in the early days of the conflict, local media reported.

Damage caused by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran is seen at the Qajar-era Golestan Palace in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2026. (ISNA via AP)

The palace complex is one of the oldest sites in the Iranian capital and once served as the residence of the Qajar dynasty.

The ministry said Tehran has recorded the highest number of damaged monuments, with 19 suffering varying levels of harm. The vast Naghsh-e Jahan Square, a 17th-century architectural jewel in the heart of the central Iranian city of Isfahan, has also been damaged.

Damage caused by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran is seen at the Qajar-era Golestan Palace in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2026. (ISNA via AP)

In the port of Siraf, in Bushehr province, several houses were hit in the historic quarter, home to many century-old buildings.