Iran: Nuclear Sites Hit Hard by US Strikes

DC Correspondent
25 Jun 2025 5:03 PM IST

Iranian official confirms significant impact from American B-2 bomber strikes on nuclear sites.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei acknowledged on Al Jazeera that US airstrikes on Sunday, involving B-2 bombers and bunker-buster bombs, caused severe damage to the country's nuclear facilities.

Dubai: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, confirmed Wednesday that the country's nuclear facilities had been badly damaged in American strikes over the weekend. Speaking on Al Jazeera, Baghaei refused to go into detail but conceded the strikes on Sunday by American B-2 bombers using bunker-buster bombs had been significant.

Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that's for sure, he said.
DC Correspondent
