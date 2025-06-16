 Top
Iran May Exit Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty

Reuters
16 Jun 2025 3:05 PM IST

Tehran remains opposed to developing of weapons of mass destruction

The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency flies in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, announced that the Iranian parliament is drafting a bill to exit the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

  • Baghaei emphasized Tehran's longstanding opposition to the development of weapons of mass destruction.
  • The potential withdrawal from the NPT signals a significant shift in Iran's nuclear policy.
  • This move may escalate tensions between Iran and the international community regarding nuclear proliferation.

Dubai: Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that the Iranian parliament is preparing a bill to leave the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), adding that Tehran remains opposed to developing of weapons of mass destruction.


