Iran May Exit Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
Tehran remains opposed to developing of weapons of mass destruction
The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, announced that the Iranian parliament is drafting a bill to exit the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
- Baghaei emphasized Tehran's longstanding opposition to the development of weapons of mass destruction.
- The potential withdrawal from the NPT signals a significant shift in Iran's nuclear policy.
- This move may escalate tensions between Iran and the international community regarding nuclear proliferation.
Dubai: Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that the Iranian parliament is preparing a bill to leave the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), adding that Tehran remains opposed to developing of weapons of mass destruction.
