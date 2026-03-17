Iran Launches Sejjil Against US: Why Is It Called the Dancing Missile

The ongoing conflict in West Asia continues to escalate, with reports of new advanced weapons being deployed. The U.S. military has introduced the HELIOS system, an electric weapon said to have altered the scale of warfare. Meanwhile, Iran has reportedly unveiled one of its most advanced ballistic weapons, the Sejjil missile, drawing global attention to Tehran’s missile program.

Analysts note that the Sejjil, capable of striking targets up to 2,000 kilometres away, has earned the nickname “dancing missile” due to its manoeuvrability during flight, which makes interception by air-defence systems extremely difficult.