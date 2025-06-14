 Top
Iran: Israel Kills 3 More Nuclear Scientists, Toll Reaches 9

14 Jun 2025 4:30 PM IST

State TV says Israeli attacks have killed nine Iranian nuclear scientists so far

Iranian state media reported the deaths of three more nuclear scientists in Israeli attacks, raising the total to nine.

Tehran: Israel has killed three more Iranian nuclear scientists, state television reported Saturday, bringing to nine the overall number slain in Israel's attack on the Islamic republic.

“Three of the country's nuclear scientists -- Ali Bekaei Karimi, Mansour Asgari, and Saeed Borji -- were martyred during the Zionist regime's terrorist attacks,” the broadcaster said. Iranian media had said earlier that six others were killed in the Israeli attack.
