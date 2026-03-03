Iran Holds Mass Funeral for People Killed in School Attack
Men waved the Islamic Republic flag while largely standing apart from women draped in black chadors
Iran on Tuesday held a mass funeral ceremony for 165 people killed in what it described as an attack on a girls’ school in the southern city of Minab.
Iranian state television showed thousands of people filling a public square. Men waved the Islamic Republic flag while largely standing apart from women draped in black chadors.
From the stage, a women who said she was the mother of “Atena” held up a printed image of portraits that she called “a document of American crimes.” She added, “They died in the way of God.”
The crowd erupted into chants of “Death to America,” “Death to Israel” and “No surrender.”
U.S. Central Command spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said he was aware of reports that a girls’ school was struck and officials were looking into them.
An Israeli military spokesperson said Sunday he was not aware of any Israeli or U.S. strikes in the area.
( Source : AP )
