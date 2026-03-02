Iran Guards Claim Missile Strike on Israel’s Netanyahu Office
The Revolutionary Guards of Iran have escalated their military rhetoric, announcing missile strikes targeting key sites in Israel, including Prime Minister Netanyahu's office and the air force command.
Tehran: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday their missile attacks have targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the headquarters of the Israeli air force commander.
"The office of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime and the headquarters of the regime's air force commander were targeted," the Guards said in a statement carried by Fars news agency.
It said Kheibar missiles were used in the attack.
( Source : AFP )
