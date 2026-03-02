 Top
Home » World

Iran Guards Claim Missile Strike on Israel’s Netanyahu Office

World
2 March 2026 4:39 PM IST

The Revolutionary Guards of Iran have escalated their military rhetoric, announcing missile strikes targeting key sites in Israel, including Prime Minister Netanyahu's office and the air force command.

Iran Guards Claim Missile Strike on Israel’s Netanyahu Office
x
This grab from handout video released by Israel's Government Press Office (GPO) shows Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu giving a televised address from his office in Jerusalem on February 28, 2026. (Photo by GPO / AFP)

Tehran: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday their missile attacks have targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the headquarters of the Israeli air force commander.

"The office of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime and the headquarters of the regime's air force commander were targeted," the Guards said in a statement carried by Fars news agency.
It said Kheibar missiles were used in the attack.
( Source : AFP )
Iran News Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu 
Israel 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X